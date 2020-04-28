74 media, human rights organisations write to PM Imran seeking MSR's release

The Committee to Protect Journalists, in collaboration with 73 global media and human rights organisations, wrote a letter to the prime ministers of the countries where journalists are languishing in jails amid the coronavirus pandemic, demanding release of the media personnel.



The letter is addressed to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung Sun Suu Kyi, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte and President of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong.

In the letter, PM Imran has been pressed to consider the release of Editor-in-Chief of the Jang Geo Media Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who has been in custody since March 12 on trumped-up charges.

“According to CPJ’s most recent annual prison census conducted on December 1, 2019, there were at least 63 journalists in prisons in Asia, including 48 in China, 12 in Vietnam, two in India, and one in Myanmar,” the letter said.

While noting that five journalists were freed in the past few months, the letter pointed out that at least five more journalists have been arrested since December 1, including Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in Pakistan, Sovann Rithy in Cambodia, Chen Jiaping in China, Gautam Navlakha in India and Frenchiemae Cumpio in the Philippines.

The CPJ noted that it had launched a campaign called #FreeThePress on March 30. Under the campaign, the committee launched a petition and published an open letter to world leaders urging the immediate release of all journalists imprisoned for their work.

“Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights guarantees everyone the right to freedom of opinion and expression without interference and the right to seek, receive, and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers,” read the statement.

The letter also included a quote from the World Health Organisation on the vulnerability of inmates from contracting the virus, saying: “People deprived of their liberty, and those living or working in enclosed environments in their close proximity, are likely to be more vulnerable to the COVID-19 disease than the general population.”

“For journalists jailed in countries affected by the virus, freedom is now a matter of life and death. Imprisoned journalists have no control over their surroundings, cannot choose to isolate, and are often denied necessary medical care, the letter stated.

“Many of these journalists have been held in detention without trial for lengthy periods and are suffering from ill-health exacerbated by underlying health conditions and overcrowded prisons, where they have contracted malaria, tuberculosis, and other diseases.”

The letter ended with an appeal to the countries to free all the journalists. “We urge you to release every jailed journalist in your respective countries and to protect the free press and the free flow of information at this crucial time,” it said.

“Journalism must not carry a death sentence.”