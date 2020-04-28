Julie Andrews says she is 'too old' for ‘Princess Diaries 3’ but would return for Anne Hathaway

Julie Andrews no longer deems herself suitable for reprising her role in 'Princess Diaries 3' with Anne Hathaway

Princess Diaries fans have been patiently awaiting news of the third instalment of the series but it looks like Julie Andrews is not too pleased with the idea.

The Hollywood icon no longer deems herself suitable for reprising her role in the popular family drama, as the Queen of Genovia for its third instalment.

During her appearance on CBS’ [email protected], the 84-year-old veteran actor revealed: “It’s long been talked about but nothing sort of been on my desk or anything like that. I think I would. I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie [Hathaway] would be lovely again.”

“And yeah, sure I would be up for it,” she said, adding that: “we should wait if the script comes in — just wait for that.”

Fans of the royal flick have been counting down days since it was first revealed by Anne Hathaway back in January of 2019, that a script for the third movie has been prepared.

She also said during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Julie and producer Debra Martin Chase are also on-board for a third film but “don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it.”

Anne later told HollywoodLife in May 2019, that the film is entirely in the hands of Disney.