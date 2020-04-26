'Avengers' star Scarlett Johansson says she made her career out of being a second choice

"Avengers" star Scarlett Johansson recently sat for an interview with Parade Magazine during which she revealed that she has made her career out of being a second choice.

Talking about her acting career, she said she has faced a lot of rejection and she appreciates when she is approached to play a role for which she has been rejected initially.

“Since a very young age, I’ve been rejected constantly… The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I’ve basically made a career out of being second choice

On the work front, the actress is looking forward to the release of Black Widow, a standalone movie which traces the origin of her character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film is set to release in November 2020.