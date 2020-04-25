Mehwish Hayat stresses on 'holding on to hope when everything seems dark'

Mehwish Hayat says holding on to hope when everything seems dark, is greatest test of faith

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has said that holding on to hope when everything seems dark, is the greatest test of faith.



The Load Wedding actress turned to Instagram and extended Ramadan greetings to her fans and followers.

She wrote, “Holding on to hope when everything seems dark, is the greatest test of faith. Never have we needed prayers more than we do now.”

The actress further said, “Throughout this holy month, may Allah bless us all with resilience and strength. Ameeen.”



On Friday, Mehwish Hayat chose to share a tip with her fans which can help people avoid mental health issues amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The actress, who has over 3 million followers on Instagram, posted a picture of herself which accompanied the message about mental health.

"Being healthy is more than diet and exercise. It also involves what you let into your mind and your heart," she wrote along with hashtag #MentalHealthMatters







