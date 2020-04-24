Sajal Ali bakes cake for the first time, extends Ramadan greetings

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali has treated her fans with a picture of a delicious cake, baked by her for the first time.



She also extended greetings to all the Muslims on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of a cake with cup of tea and a candle and wrote, “RAMADAN MUBARAK TO ALL.”

She further said ‘keep calm and bake cake’

With the hashtag, Sajal also disclosed that this cake was prepared by her for the first time.



“#pehlidafacakebanaya,” she said.

Sajal is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown and has been treating her fans with adorable photos and updates from the quarantine.