Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox comes to her rescue amid Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunion buzz

Angelina Jolie is still reeling from her divorce with Brad Pitt and recovering from immense personal trauma reportedly.

During these stressful times, it looks like the her son Maddox is by her side, to lend support, as reported by OK! Magazine.

“Maddox is the one person in the world Angie listens to so if anyone can lift her spirits, it’s him,” a source told the outlet.



It added, “Angie is so grateful to have him around again. Everyone’s noticed a change in her manner. She hasn’t smiled this much in months!”

The insider further revealed that Maddox has been helping Angelina in taking care of his siblings while "keeping up with his online classes."

Meanwhile, the veracity of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reunion is still debated, as the duo has come forth refuting the claims time and again, maintaining repeatedly that they are nothing but friends.