Indus Motor Company Chairman Ali Habib passes away

Prominent businessman and Indus Motor Company Chairman Ali Habib passed away on Friday.

Ali Habib had also served as a Director on the management boards of Thal Limited, Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, Metro Habib Cash and Carry Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited. He was a member of the Board of Governors of the Habib University as well.

He headed the operations of the House of Habib, a business conglomerate that has several successful businesses functioning under its umbrella.

Ali Habib was the founding chairman of the Young Presidents Organisation Pakistan Chapter, and chairman of the Pakistan Business Council. He was also a member of the Board of Governors of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust.

He was a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota, USA and also attended the Management Development Programme (MDP) at Harvard University.

Speaking to Geo News, business magnate Arif Habib said that his death was a big loss for the nation and the Pakistani business community.

"He was a fearless man who did not shy away from expressing his views in front of policymakers," said Arif. "He was a nationalist who used to tell people not to discuss personal issues or problems but talk about national issues."

Arif said that Habib would be missed a lot as his contribution to business in Pakistan was immense. He said that Habib had led Indus Motors from the front and was a huge factor in its success.









