Prince Harry finding it difficult to adjust in LA? Close friend spills inside details

Prince Harry has been feeling overwhelmed by his new life in Los Angeles, his close friend Jane Goodall has come forth revealing recently.



Famed conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall stated Harry is finding his new life “a bit challenging” because he had to make some serious changes.

“I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now,” she told the Radio Times, according to The Guardian.

Jane also delved further into commenting how Harry and William used to hunt and shoot frequently.

However, she said Harry might stop doing all these activities now that he has moved to North America.

“Yes, except they hunt and shoot,” she said when discussing the two’s support for nature conservation. “But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him,” Jane added.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.