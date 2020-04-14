close
Tue Apr 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 14, 2020

Taher Shah says his new track 'Farishta' is a gift for his admirers

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 14, 2020

Singer and songwriter Taher Shah on Wednesday shared the philosophy and wisdom behind his new song "Farishta".

The singer and songwriter became the top hashtag trend shortly after he released the song amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement on Twitter, Taher Shah expressed the hope that his fans "across the world" would like Farishta's video and share its message of love and peace for the entire world.

"Farishta Song video is the gift for my admirers," he said.


