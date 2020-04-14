Taher Shah says his new track 'Farishta' is a gift for his admirers

Singer and songwriter Taher Shah on Wednesday shared the philosophy and wisdom behind his new song "Farishta".

The singer and songwriter became the top hashtag trend shortly after he released the song amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement on Twitter, Taher Shah expressed the hope that his fans "across the world" would like Farishta's video and share its message of love and peace for the entire world.

"Farishta Song video is the gift for my admirers," he said.



