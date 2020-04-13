Jennifer Lopez reunites with ex-boyfriend Diddy for a dance-off

Jennifer Lopez may be in a loving relationship with Alex Rodriguez but the vocal powerhouse still enjoys cordial ties with her ex-boyfriend Diddy.

The past paramours recently had a virtual reunion alongside JLo’s current fiancé and baseball star Alex Rodriguez during an Instagram Live session, which involved a lot of catching up with the two showing off their dance moves.

The Hustlers star also revealed how A-Rod is a massive fan of the rapper: “Puffy, you have to know this! Because I don’t think you know this. THIS guy right here is your biggest fan from the Bad Boy era.”

“You and Mase are his heroes. Like every party we do — anything we do — it’s like, ‘Put on Puffy and Mase! Put on Puffy and Mase!’ So you’re going to have to do one of those joints for us,” she continued.

Diddy was more than happy to comply with his ex-girlfriend’s request as he suggested: “You know what we should do? We should do the ‘Been Around The World’ Remix!”

The original music video of he son had featured JLo as the Princess of Tunisia doing a salsa sequence.

“You know — that’s only for true, true [fans]. Let’s rock! New York!” said Diddy as his sons Quincy, 28, Justin, 26, and Christian, 22, came into the frame shaking a leg with their dad.

The rapper also encouraged his biggest fan A-Rod to join the party: “Yo, A-Rod come on! Get up! Yay!”

The two had started dating back in 1999 but called it quits two years later in 2001, after which the rapper got back together with his late ex Kim Porter while Jen went on to marry Chris Judd.