Justin Bieber cuddles up to wife Hailey, shares loved-up snaps

Justin Bieber , who has been in lockdown with wife Hailey due to coronavirus crisis, appeared more than happy to be having a low key Easter Sunday at home.

The 26-year-old pop star, during a lengthy stint on Instagram Live, snuggled up to the 23-year-old model, while the pair tuned in to a virtual sermon from the comfort of their living room.



'It doesn't matter whether you're in a building or not,' uttered Justin to Hailey, in reference to the virtual nature of the service. Justin took to Instagram to broadcast the couple's antics.

Justin opted to go shirtless for the stream, which gave him the opportunity to flaunt the holiday-appropriate 'cross' tattoo on his chest.

Hailey, sporting a noticeably makeup-free face, lovingly kissed Bieber's head as the pastor preached on screen.



