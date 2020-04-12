Mansha Pasha asks fans to watch her film ‘Chalay Thay Saath’ in lockdown

Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha has advised her fans to watch her first film Chalay Thay Saath on Netflix if they are getting bored amid the coronavirus lockdown.



The Aangan actress took to Twitter saying, “Guys if youre bored "Chalay Thay Saath", my first film, is still on Netflix."

"Its a totally light watch and has some of the most amazing scenic shots of Pakistan's Northern Region, which may be just the breather u need while being cooped up.”

Earlier, the actress shared a throwback photo with her sisters on Siblings Day and penned down a lovable note for them.

She wrote, “#SiblingsDay! These gorgeous gals have been leading me the way for me all my life...ive learnt from their mistakes, suffered their "daant" and almost always ignored all their guidance (hey i said almost!) But thats what makes me the youngest!”

“Love u gurls...keep rocking!,” she further said.



