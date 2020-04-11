Four civilians, including a young girl, wounded in Indian firing along LoC: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) during last 24 hours using artillery and heavy mortars, Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Babar Iftikhar said on Saturday.

The incidents took place in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along the LOC and the Indian troops deliberately targeted the civilian population in the area, the DG ISPR said.

"Due to Indian Army’s indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons at Bessan Wali and Chhari villages, four innocent civilians, including a 15 year-old girl, sustained serious injuries," he added.

"Pakistan Army troops responded effectively with matching calibre, and targeted those Indian Army posts which initiated fire," he said.

According to the ISPR, the Indian Army has so far this year committed 708 ceasefire violations along the LoC in which 2 Pakistanis have embraced martyrdom while another 42 have sustained injuries.

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter

Pakistan Army had shot down an Indian quadcopter on Thursday that violated the Pakistani airspace in Sankh Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the ISPR said.

“In this provocative act, Indian quadcopter intruded 600 meters inside Pakistan’s territory for conducting surveillance,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.

“This blatant act was aggressively responded to by Pakistan Army troops shooting down Indian quadcopter. Such unwarranted acts by Indian Army are clear violation of established norms,” it added.