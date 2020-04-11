Niall Horan says laying off 100 people was the ‘hardest’ part of pandemic

Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan much like the rest of the world, has been facing the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic that has thrown the global population into a disarray.

The 26-year-old former One Direction member opened up about his time in self-isolation and what the most challenging part about tackling the global pandemic had been.

“The family, the parents, my grandmother, have got my 89-year-old grandmother using Face Time which is impressive,” Horan said during an interview with Apple Music Beat’s 1 with Zane Lowe.

He further detailed how his new album Heartbreak Weather and his tour fell prey to the outbreak. “The hardest part was sending an email to the crew of 100 people who work with me, my band, they didn’t expect to be out of a job.”

“They live tour by tour and travel around the world to support their families,” he added.

“I’m ok, I can get in the studio, I am ok to just be sitting in writing music. It was the hardest email I have ever written in my career.”

“I think there will be a lot of great songs on the back of this anyway. You have so much time with your thoughts, you have nothing else to do but, go to the store, go for a run for half an hour, apart from that you are there with your thoughts when you lay in bed, or are sitting on the sofa, there is a lot more deep thinking and a lot more to write about,” he added.