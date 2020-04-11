Rihanna and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to co-fund $4.2m grant for domestic violence victims

American singing sensation Rihanna is giving her all in to fight the coronavirus outbreak that has enveloped the globe.

After donating $5million to relief organizations helping those hit hardest by the disease, the 32-year-old singer has now joined forces with Twitter co-founder and CEO of Square, Jack Dorsey.



Rihanna will be funding $4.2 million grant that would help domestic violence victims in Los Angeles.

The news was announced on Friday, by Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, on Twitter.

"Today we're standing with those affected by the increased incidents of domestic violence as a result of the COVID-19 Safer at Home order in Los Angeles,” the foundation tweeted.

The grant, for which Dorsey and Rihanna have pitched in $2.1 million each, will be a part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the donations "will be directed toward 10 weeks of expenses for shelter, meals and counseling for individuals and children suffering from domestic violence at a time when shelters are full and incidents are reportedly on the rise.”

Earlier, the Umbrella crooner had contributed $5 million for multiple organziations working for Covid-19 relief., including the likes of Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the International Rescue Committee and Direct Relief.