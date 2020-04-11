Selena Gomez turns her ex boyfriends into actual toads in new music video

Pop superstar Selena Gomez appeared to turn all her exes into actual toads in her new music video, Boyfriend.



The 27-year-old singer has heavily addressed the end of her relationship with Justin Bieber in her album 'Rare', but this new video seems to not only be taking a jab at Bieber, but also The Weeknd.

Selena, in the video, can be seen driving around in her convertible, with a cage full of frogs croaking in the backseat.







At the center of a table lies a glowing bottle of potion, which Selena grabs and stares at momentarily, mesmerized.

The men all seem interested in Selena, who eventually pulls out her magic potion and dabs it onto her body.

The scent of the potion immediately takes effect, and the men begin to transform into the amphibian.



