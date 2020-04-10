Taylor Swift is one of the greatest songwriters of her generation: Niall Horan

Niall Horan showered praises on Taylor Swift during a recent interview and went as far as to say "she 's just one of the greatest songwriters of her generation".

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Niall, who enjoys a good friendship with Swift, said: "She was always very honest, very sweet… And then she’s got the bad side to her, she’s got Bad Blood and some of the other tunes that she’s done over the years".

The singer revealed that sometimes when he plays a chord he finds himself muttering, "what would Taylor do right now".

Niall Horan is also known to have confided in an email to Taylor Swift that he tries to picture her while playing a chord.

"Taylor Swift is one of those and she deserves everything she gets. The most successful of all time have been no beating around the bush with the lyric…It’s just poetic, it’s storytelling, it’s straight down the middle stuff and just, yeah, you can literally just see the picture being painted in front of you, which is something to behold and something I’m sometimes jealous of," he said during the interview.