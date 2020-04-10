close
Fri Apr 10, 2020
Entertainment

Ayeza Khan shares more BTS photos from 'Mehar Posh'

Ayeza Khan shares more BTS photos from ‘Mehar Posh’

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has shared more adorable behind the scenes photos from her romantic drama serial Mehar Posh.

In the photos, Ayeza Khan looks stunning in the bridal outfit.

The actress took to Instagram and shared the dazzling pictures. The photos have taken the internet by storm.


The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.


Mehar Posh, a romantic drama serial featuring Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, was premiered on Geo Entertainment on April 3 and it has broken all the previous records of Pakistani drama history.

The second episode of Mehar Posh will be aired today, April 10, 2020.

