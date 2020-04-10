close
Fri Apr 10, 2020
April 10, 2020

Selena Gomez buys Tom Petty’s former mansion

Fri, Apr 10, 2020

Selena Gomez has spent $4.9 million to buy  a bonafide mansion tucked deep into the  heart of Encino, out in L.A’s San Fernando Valley.

AS per reports, the house  was originally custom-built by the late rocker Tom Petty and his first wife, Jane Benyo, after an arsonist-set fire destroyed the Tudor-style mansion.

The child actor-turned-international pop music and social media superstar's new mansion  has   11,500 square feet of living space. The multi-story structure boasts a number of hidden passageways, secret panic rooms and a byzantine floorplan sure to delight children of all ages.

The house is invisible from the street and neighbors alike. Inside, the double-height living room is accented by a cinematic stone fireplace that travels through the upstairs balcony before reaching the home’s roof. Skylights flood the airy, open public rooms with warmth, and light brown driftwood floors keep things light.

Gomez’s new  neighbors include a slew of social media stars — YouTubers Logan Paul, James Charles and Rebecca Zamolo. And the new Gomez estate also happens to sit right next door to an even larger contemporary mansion that’s currently owned and occupied by actor Vin Diesel and his longtime partner Paloma Jimenez.

