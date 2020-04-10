close
Fri Apr 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 10, 2020

Josh Dun and Debby Ryan get married?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 10, 2020

There are rumours and speculations that  Josh Dun and Debby Ryan officially got married. Dun was reportedly seen wearing 'wedding ring' in the music video for twenty one pilots' new song 'Level Of Concern'.

Dun proposed to Ryan in December of 2018. But still, no official details of   the couple's relationship has been announced . 

Twenty one pilots started teasing a new track earlier this week. Tyler Joseph mentioned that he was always writing and was sending some files over to Josh Dun.

The fans are incredibly excited as Dun and Joseph have dropped the first  top music since 2018’s Trench. In the video, Dun  can be seen wearing fancy-looking ring on his left ring finger, which prompted fans to speculate about his  wedding with  Debby Ryan. 

Some social media users took to Twitter to spread the news after watching the viral  video. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment