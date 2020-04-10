Josh Dun and Debby Ryan get married?

There are rumours and speculations that Josh Dun and Debby Ryan officially got married. Dun was reportedly seen wearing 'wedding ring' in the music video for twenty one pilots' new song 'Level Of Concern'.



Dun proposed to Ryan in December of 2018. But still, no official details of the couple's relationship has been announced .



Twenty one pilots started teasing a new track earlier this week. Tyler Joseph mentioned that he was always writing and was sending some files over to Josh Dun.

The fans are incredibly excited as Dun and Joseph have dropped the first top music since 2018’s Trench. In the video, Dun can be seen wearing fancy-looking ring on his left ring finger, which prompted fans to speculate about his wedding with Debby Ryan.

Some social media users took to Twitter to spread the news after watching the viral video.