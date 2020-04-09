Sindh to again observe complete lockdown on Friday from 12pm-3pm

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department said Thursday that in continuation of last week's directives, a complete lockdown from 12pm to 3pm would be observed this Friday as well, as the coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise.



In a statement, the department said that no sort of religious gatherings or congregations would be allowed during the complete lockdown and the movement of citizens has been banned as well.

However, the government has exempted people involved in an emergency situation.

Last Friday, the provincial government had, after consultation with ulema, decided to impose a complete lockdown during which all kinds of business activities were also suspended between 12pm and 3pm.

Lockdown rules to be relaxed after April 14: Saeed Ghani

On Tuesday, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had said the lockdown rules will be revised on April 14, paving the way for a little leniency.

In a statement, Ghani explained that the rules under the coronavirus lockdown will be relaxed after April 14 so that some sectors will be given conditional permission to resume their operations.

However, he reminded people to continue heeding the lockdown rules as per the law until the aforementioned day. "People should cooperate with the government and not violate the lockdown."

Sindh extends lockdown till April 14

The Government of Sindh had on April 3 extended the lockdown until April 14, issuing a set of new orders and guidelines to encourage social distancing and contain the coronavirus from spreading.

According to the notification, all schools, colleges, universities, madressahs and tuition centres were to remain closed till April 14.

In continuation of its previous order, shopping malls, cinemas, wedding halls, showrooms, banquets, and hotels throughout the province would also remain closed.



Shrines and other holy sites would also remain closed while inter- and intra-city public transport would remain suspended (except for food and essential items).