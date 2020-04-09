Prince Harry feeling like a ‘duck out of water’ in LA

After going a lengthy exit from the royal family, Prince Harry might be in for a tough transition process. A number of royal experts fear the prince might end up feeling like a ‘duck out of water’ out in LA

In an interview with Closer magazine, Mr Larcombe claims that Prince Harry might feel extremely ‘helpless’ during his time out in LA for he does not have the assistance of his family members during this period of transition.

According to reports, Prince Harry is reportedly struggling and wishes to be back in the UK to help protect citizens against the spread of COVID-19.

The royal expert went on to say, “Harry didn't go to university and he hasn't had much work experience other than being in the army and charity work.”

“Being in Hollywood is likely to make him feel like a duck out of water, as it will be tricky for him to find a suitable role. I suspect he will be missing home more than ever and feeling a bit helpless, referring to the efforts other members of the British royal family have been making to raise morale amidst the coronavirus pandemic.”

Prince Harry will not have an easy transition process for he cannot even work in the US without a green card. According to Page Six, Prince Harry has three options. “Sponsor himself in the extraordinary ability category, Markle, 38, can sponsor him as a US citizen; or a US entity can sponsor him.”