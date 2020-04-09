Prince Harry, Meghan ‘overplayed’ their hand during royal exit negotiations

Royal experts have recently dubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit unnecessarily hard due to their ‘overplayed’ hands during negotiations with the crown.

According to a report written by staff writer Caitlin Flanagan in The Atlantic, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might have “overplayed their hand.” She explained, “The Queen doesn’t need them, not at the price they were asking.”

The royal couple wanted to carve out equal time out between the UK, as well as the US, and simultaneously wanted to "carve out a progressive new role" within the monarchy. However, the “idealized” version of progress that the couple held, ended up becoming impossible to practice. “The Queen has had one main objective for all of her seven-decade reign: protecting and preserving the monarchy for future generations.”

With the Queen not open to their idealized versions, Harry and Meghan ended up having to give up everything that they “had presumed was theirs.”

She also spoke about the reasoning behind the Queen’s decision and why she felt a ‘hard Megxit’ would be the only viable solution, she said, “they clearly saw their royal status as a value proposition that they could exploit to become independently wealthy.”

“Even in a Diana-fied world, [the Queen] still believes in certain ideals, foremost among them dignity and duty, and even now, when almost all is lost, she is still able to inspire it.”

Before signing off she referenced earlier royal exists by royals like King Edward VIII, and even the Queen's uncle. Flanagan believes Harry and Meghan ignored their older blueprint and might have had probable intentions of ‘cashing’ in their royal status. Their demands seemed more in line with “Meghan’s Hollywood dreams” than any other reasoning.