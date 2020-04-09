Anne Hathaway recommends setting your anxieties on fire - quite literally

Hollywood’s leading actor Anne Hathaway may have reigned over the industry over the course of her career but despite the fame and glory, the actor has had her fair share of mental health issues.

And as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic which has led to panic and anxieties going through the roof, a method through which the Les Miserables actor handles her problems may be relevant for many in the current scenario.

An unearthed interview of the Princess Diaries star has been making rounds where she details her struggles with anxiety and how she manages to keep control.

The actor, in an interview with Town and Country, stressed on being open and honest about her struggles with anxiety.

She also stressed on the significance of blocking out all negativity to keep her goals focused. Anne revealed a method that helps her clear her head through setting a timer on her phone for 12 minutes and writing down everything that is bothering her.

“Set a timer on your phone, have a candle nearby, and write it all down. You spew it all out. You do not read it,” she suggests.

“The timer goes off, you tear it out of the book, and you light it on fire,” she said, adding that: “All of this energy, this angst, this rage—everything is smoke.”