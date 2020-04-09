Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will have ‘tough time paying hefty security costs’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to have a very tough time sorting through hefty security costs at their own expense, according to a royal expert.



“They have spent the last few years not earning a living. As a royal, your expenses are covered but you don't earn a salary. It will be very tough for them, especially in the few months ahead,” royal insider Omid Scobie said on the Heir Pod Podcast on Tuesday.

The insider also added that the couple moving to LA can act as a severe blow owing to the coronavirus pandemic gripping the world lately.

“No one knows when there is an end date to this. This could follow us for some time,” he said. “For Harry and Meghan, on top of the difficulties they have had with the press, there has been this underlying issue of who pays for security moving forward.”

On the other hand, Elaine Lui, an anchor employed at CTV added, “Security is not cheap. For them, you are dealing with multiple personnel and round-the-clock at that. You have to also account for that and travel and other expenses.”

“This all goes back to the curiosity about their future plans and what they will be,” she continued. “They are going to have to have a pretty significant income to cover that and their lifestyle.”