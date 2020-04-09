When Jennifer Aniston cried uncontrollably in a ‘Friends’ co-star’s lap

Jennifer Aniston had catapulted to the top of her game with her famed TV show Friends during the 90s.



The actress had taken up the show when she was not very known and did not know her fate as a celebrity personality.

It has been reported that Jennifer once, became so overcome with emotions upon getting the big break in her career, that she broke down and cried hysterically in one of her co-stars lap.

The incident was narrated by Cosimo Fusco, who played Jennifer’s boyfriend Paolo on the show.

He said, “When I taped my first episode, no one had seen it on TV yet. While we were filming they announced the show had been commissioned for 12 episodes.”

Explaining how the starlet got overwhelmed when they recorded the first episode, he said, “Jennifer Aniston broke down in his lap as Jennifer Aniston basically cried in my lap, because nothing like that had ever happened to her before.”