Jennifer Lopez lavishes praise on Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde'

Jennifer Lopez, during her chat with Reese Witherspoon, has told the actress that her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max recently watched 'Legally Blonde' together.



Jennifer tried to talk Reese into making a new 'Legally Blonde' after she lavished praise on the original one.



'They loved it, loved it. It was so much fun. You were so amazing in that. It’s so great,” she gushed.



The comedy turned out to be as big of a hit with her children as it was with its original audience.

J.Lo has revealed she and her twins Emma and Max, 12, watched Reese's 2001 hit Legally Blonde to chase away their social distancing boredom.



'And then, my daughter’s like, "I want to know what happens to her." And I said, "There’s a 2 and a 3, I believe.'



Reese jumped in to correct her: 'Well, no, there’s a 2 but I’m thinking we might be working on a 3.'