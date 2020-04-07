UK PM Boris Johnson shifted to ICU as coronavirus symptoms worsen

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been shifted to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street confirmed on Monday.

Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him, said the Downing Street spokesperson.



On Sunday, Johnson was admitted to the St Thomas' Hospital in London after his coronavirus symptoms refused to go away.

Downing Street had earlier brushed aside Johnson checking into the hospital as a "precautionary step", saying that he was taken to hospital on medical advice.

Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to contract the virus. His pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, is also recovering from symptoms but has not been tested.

Johnson, 55, had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock returned to work on Friday after a week at home following his positive test for COVID-19. The chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, has also displayed symptoms.

Queen addresses nation, gives message of hope

In only her fourth address at a time of crisis in her 68-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II said the outbreak could be defeated by a collective effort in a "common endeavor".

Britain currently has 47,806 confirmed hospital cases and 4,934 deaths. The monarch’s eldest son, heir to the throne Prince Charles, has tested positive after displaying mild symptoms.

"We will succeed — and that success will belong to every one of us," she said in a speech recorded at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she moved as a precaution on March 19.

Thanking healthcare staff and keyworkers, and praising the community response to the outbreak, the queen said people in Britain and around the world could feel proud.

"Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it," she added.