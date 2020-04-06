Meghan Markle hoping to ‘focus on her philanthropic causes’ during lockdown

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to Los Angeles last month was reportedly, in part due to Meghan’s motivation to be closer to her mother, Doria Ragland.

According to a report by The Sun, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are socially distancing in a "secluded mansion in a private gated community” and during this time of quarantine, Meghan is hoping to "focus on her philanthropic causes" while she cannot visit her mom.

This does not mean Meghan is taking the separation lightly, according to reports, "Meghan is absolutely heartbroken.”

"After all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in LA was to be near her mum. Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to coronavirus," the publication reported.

However, she is staying connected with her mother through video calls. "They’ve been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily but obviously it’s not the same," the source said.

"Meghan has been using her time in isolation to plan her future and has been exploring various good causes she could align herself with."