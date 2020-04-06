Prince Harry, Meghan ‘taking a break for the next few months’ after rebranding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially left royal life behind them, as of March 31.

With their move to Los Angeles, the couple has reportedly decided to take “a break for the next few months.”

Accoridng to a report by the Daily Mail, Omid Scobie, a royal expert, spoke at length about Harry and Meghan’s surprise decision during his podcast The Heir Pod.

He was quoted as saying, “It is interesting because we had such a build-up since January to the departure of Meghan and Harry stepping back as senior working royals. Suddenly on March 31 it sort of crept up on us really quickly, we had the couple announcing the beginning of their transition period over the next year on Instagram.”

He added, “At the same time, they were announcing that they are closing down their social media and their website and taking a break for the next few months. I think it has really taken everyone by surprise. Because there was so much talk about the couple preparing projects and ready to launch initiatives. When actually it was two people that were like, ‘We need a break too’.”