Katy Perry reveals gender of her first baby

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom has revealed the gender of their baby, a month after the singer announced her pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, Perry announced "it's a girl". The announcement came with a picture of Bloom grinning with his face covered in pink frosting.

The singer tagged “Girls Run The World” as the photo’s location. Thousands of fans congratulated the couple.



Last month, , Perry told audiences at a concert in Australia that she was hoping her baby would be a girl.

Her daughter, who she said she expects this summer, will be Perry’s first child and Bloom’s second.



