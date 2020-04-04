close
Sat Apr 04, 2020
April 4, 2020

Katy Perry reveals gender of her first baby

Sat, Apr 04, 2020

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom has revealed the gender of their baby, a month after the singer announced her pregnancy.  

Taking to Instagram, Perry announced "it's a girl". The announcement came with a picture of Bloom grinning with his face covered in pink frosting.

The singer tagged “Girls Run The World” as the photo’s location. Thousands of fans  congratulated the couple.

Last month, , Perry told audiences at a concert in Australia that she was hoping her baby would be a girl. 

Her daughter, who she said she expects this summer, will be Perry’s first child and Bloom’s second.


