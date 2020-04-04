Katy Perry reveals gender of her first baby

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom has revealed the gender of their baby, a month after the singer announced her pregnancy.
Taking to Instagram, Perry announced "it's a girl". The announcement came with a picture of Bloom grinning with his face covered in pink frosting.
The singer tagged “Girls Run The World” as the photo’s location. Thousands of fans congratulated the couple.
Last month, , Perry told audiences at a concert in Australia that she was hoping her baby would be a girl.
Her daughter, who she said she expects this summer, will be Perry’s first child and Bloom’s second.
