Prince Harry to possibly return to the British Army as COVID-19 response team aid

Prince Harry’s ten-year service to the British army has made him legible to rejoin the ranks during times of crisis such as COVID-19.

News regarding this possibility came out after the army’s official website put out a notice stating, “We value your previous service, and if you're thinking of coming back, there's a job waiting for you. If you have served in the Regular Army, you can return to full time service even if you left under the Armed Forces Redundancy Scheme. There are also opportunities for personnel from the other services to join the Army.”

The official Twitter account also posted a notice, encouraging old recruits to rejoin the forces with the claim, “People who left in the last 12 months could return within four weeks but it could take longer for those who left over a year ago."



