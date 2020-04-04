Pink recovers from COVID-19, blasts US govt

One of pop music's biggest stars, Pink, said that she and her three-year-have won a battle with coronavirus.

Taking to social media on Friday night (03Apr20), the 'Trouble' singer revealed she and three-year-old Jameson started showing symptoms of the virus two weeks ago.



"Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” she wrote on both Twitter and Instagram. “My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

Pink, real name Alecia Moore, then attacked U.S. government officials for the limits on coronavirus testing on Los Angeles’ Westside, where she lives with husband Carey Hart and their two children.



“(It is a) failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she added. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

To help the process, she is donating $1 million (£810,000) to support health care workers in the native Pennsylvania and adopted L.A.

“The 'Trouble' singer has joined the likes of Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, and Sara Bareilles among the stars who have been given the all-clear after testing positive for COVID-19.

