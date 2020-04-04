‘The Flash’ actor Logan Williams dies at 16

Logan Williams, best known for his role as young Barry Allen on The CW’s 'The Flash', died suddenly on Thursday. The cause of death has not been revealed. He was 16.

The Canadian-born actor landed his very first audition at age 10 for the Hallmark movie “The Color of Rain,” working alongside Warren Christie and Lacey Chabert.

The young star went on to appear in several TV projects, including “The Flash,” “Supernatural” and “The Whispers,” which was co-executive produced by Steven Spielberg. Williams also acted in “When Calls the Heart,” a Hallmark TV series starring Erin Krakow, Martin Cummins and Lori Loughlin. He played Miles Montgomery, the son of Chelah Horsdal’s character Cat Montogomery, in 13 episodes.

Logan's mother, Marlyse Williams, told a media outlet that her son “had the potential to be a huge star,” noting that he was nominated for best newcomer at the Union of British Columbia Performers Awards in 2015.

Upon the news of his death, Williams’ former castmates took to social media to share their condolences.