Prince Harry eager to start over in LA but guilty over leaving the UK amid lockdown

There have been a number of speculations and comments over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to Canada and the US. Currently, with the world dealing with a pandemic, it appears, Prince Harry is suffering from a number of conflicting emotions over this relocation.

However, that is not to say the prince is not happy with his decision. According to a source close to PEOPLE magazine, “They are positive about the future. It is exciting for them to mark the end of the transition and the official start of their new chapter.”

That being said, it does not mean that Prince Harry is not feeling bad over having to leave his family behind in the UK. To make matters even worse for the prince, he is unable to be back with his family amid news surrounding Prince Charles diagnosis.

A US Weekly source explained, “Despite their ups and downs, hearing that his dad is sick with a potentially life-threatening illness is a huge wake-up call. And he’s overwhelmed with feelings of guilt for not being closer to home while this is all going on.”

When Prince Charles initially tested positive for COVID-19, he had a private phone call with Prince William and Prince Harry. During the conversation, Harry is reported to have felt ‘helpless’ over the situation. The source concluded by saying, “During the heart-wrenching call, he confessed to feeling beyond helpless, being over 5,000 miles away in L.A.”