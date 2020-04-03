Baby Archie is ‘into everything’ and recent updates are leaving fans gushing

It appears baby Archie is blasting through milestones during unnerving times and as a result of that, royal fans are in for a treat since a new milestone has been reported.

A source close to PEOPLE released updates on Archie’s development stating, “Like everyone, they are adjusting to [social distancing], being cautious and safe.” The source also went on to say that Archie is currently “teething and is a happy baby. I’m sure he is happy to be in the California sunshine.”

A separate source spoke to E! News, revealing that Prince Harry and Meghan are “focused on Archie and their family as well. They are trying to make the best of it and are enjoying all the time together as a family.”

Currently Archie has been “loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives” and his birth “brings a great deal of joy” even during “these scary times” for his parents.

Overall the source dubs Archie as “a happy kid—he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom.”