Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel give one special nurse a big surprise

Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel have teamed up to bring joy to deserving people even while stuck at home.

On Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host was joined by the 'Friends' star via video chat, and after the pair caught up, he and Aniston teamed up to give one special nurse a big surprise.



Kimball Fairbanks, a cardiovascular nurse has been on the front lines during the growing coronavirus outbreak, on Monday revealed that she's tested positive for COVID-19, and was now in quarantine.

Fairbanks joined Fallon remotely and chatted with Kimmel about how she's doing days after diagnosis and Kimmel had a special treat to potentially raise her spirits.

"We wanted to cheer you up a little bit. So I'd like you to meet somebody. Her name is Jennifer," Kimmel said, as Aniston popped up on split-screen, stunning Fairbanks into shocked, overjoyed silence.

"Hi, honey, it's so good to meet you," Aniston said. "I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you're doing. I just, I don't even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing, putting your health at risk and all of that. You're just phenomenal."

"Well, thank you. I really appreciate that," Fairbanks said, beaming.

As another massive surprise, Aniston and Kimmel then revealed that they had a gift for Fairbanks in the form of a $10,000 gift certificate from Postmates, so she can get all the food delivery she could ever want during her quarantine.



