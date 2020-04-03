Meghan Markle starts living her dream life with Prince Harry in Hollywood?

There are still rumours and speculations about Meghan Markle and prince Harry's non-royal journey as they have reportedly settled into new surroundings in Hollywood with their baby son Archie.

It is learnt that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left Canada for good to set up a permanent home in Los Angeles - and it's likely affluent Malibu is top of their list.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly always keen on living among the A-listers as she had dreams of living the Hollywood lifestyle.

It is also being reported that Harry is so 'smitten' he was open to relocating, having his own 'fascination' with movie stars.

Many opportunities seem to be knocking on their door. However, the Duke of Sussex has clearly mentioned to his new team including agent Nick Collins that any work that aims at ridiculing the royal family is to be immediately declined.

This follows reports Harry is feeling torn over the relocation, and is keen to 'fly the nest' and make a more private life with his own family. He was said to be struggling with feelings of helplessness after discovering Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, who officially stepped down as a senior royal this week as he strives to give 11-month-old son Archie, and his wife Meghan Markle, 38, a more private life in LA out of the spotlight, is said to have had an emotional phonecall with his father, 71.

Charles reportedly tried to calm Harry down by explaining that he is only suffering from 'mild symptoms', but the diagnosis is said to have been a 'huge wake-up call'.