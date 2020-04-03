Maya Ali’s quarantine baking continues: Check out

Pakistani actress Maya Ali baked chocolate chip cookies while in quarantine amid the coronavirus lockdown and enjoyed the quality time spent in the kitchen.



The Parey Hut Love actress shared a video from her kitchen wherein she could be seen baking the cookies.

She also mentioned that it was her first attempt to make chocolate chip cookies and these were approved by her mother.

Maya wrote, “My quarantine baking continues. Made my first chocolate chip cookies and were approved by my Amma.”

“These were so fun to make but even more fun to eat..,” the actress added.



In another endearing post, the actress shared the picture of cookies and wrote, “Anyone want some...??” with cookies emoji.

Maya is also busy distributing ration bags among the needy and underprivileged during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

