Punjab educational institutions should take 80% fees for April and May: committee

LAHORE: A committee constituted to make recommendations on the fee structure by educational institutions in Punjab suggested on Thursday to ensure that the institutes should pay their employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee made its recommendations, in which it said that the educational institutes should charge 80 % fees for the months of April and May.

It further recommended that schools should charge tuition fees on a monthly basis instead of collecting it for three months.

The committee said that the government will assist in forwarding lectures and homework to the children through the network of cable operators during the holidays.

The committee also said that it has forwarded the recommendation to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Earlier, the federal government had announced that education institutions across Pakistan will remain closed till May 31. The government also announced that the closure would be treated as summer vacation and if the situation improved, educational institutions would reopen in June.

The Punjab province alone has around 13 million students in government schools alone, stated the report.

Pakistan currently has more than 2,300 cases of the coronavirus. Punjab is the worst-hit with more than 914 cases and 11 deaths.