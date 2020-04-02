Cambridge issues new guidelines for evidence collection to help grade CIEs

Additional guidelines pertaining to what would be included as evidence to grade the May/June 2020 examinations were issued by the Cambridge Assessment on Thursday, ensuring that candidates "receive a fair, valid and globally recognised qualification".

In a statement shared on its website, it said the evidence to grade the May/June 2020 exams may include "mock exams, coursework, assignments, AS Level results for 'staged-route' A Level candidates, and grades in previous sittings for candidates re-taking exams". Additional evidence may also be submitted, if deemed significant.

In the frequently asked questions (FAQ) section, the Cambridge Assessment highlighted that their guidelines did not mean that a candidate's grade would be the same as their mock exam result. Students were not required to submit fresh work either, it added.

Instructors may, however, set new mock papers and assignments or ask the candidates to complete unfinished coursework if they were "able [to] and feel this would help your evidence".

With regard to the private candidates, the Cambridge Assessment said it would treat them "in the same way as school candidates, in that all the grades we award will be based on evidence".

"Evidence from a candidate’s previous school is likely to be acceptable. Evidence from parents or from the candidates themselves should not be accepted. Evidence from tutors needs to be considered in the individual context," it noted.

Underscoring that the evidence had to be authenticated, it said the test centres should start gathering the evidence and that they would have "approximately two months" to do so. However, more details regarding the process would be revealed on April 7.

On entries for and withdrawing from the May/June 2020 exams, it said the centres could "candidates in a later series such as November 2020".

"Schools can enter candidates for the November exam series from mid-May. We are reviewing if it will be possible to provide some syllabuses in this series which are currently only available in the June series," it noted, adding that an update would be provided before April 10.

"You will not be charged late fees or amendment fees for making these entries. You can only withdraw candidates for a complete syllabus, not for a single component," it said, stressing that entries would not be accepted after April 17.

The Cambridge Assessment informed relevant stakeholders that the grades and qualifications "will carry the same value as grades and qualifications for any other series" in the context of university admissions.

The latest instructions relate to Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge O Level, Cambridge International AS & A Level and Cambridge Pre-U.