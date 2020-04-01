Mir Javed ur Rahman laid to rest in Karachi

Jang Group chairman, publisher, and printer Mir Javed ur Rahman was laid to rest on Wednesday in Karachi by family and loved ones.

Mir Javed ur Rahman, the eldest son of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, passed away on Tuesday after battling lung cancer. He had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Karachi.

The funeral prayers were held at KDA Scheme 1 today. The prayers, led by Mufti Taqi Usmani, were attended by a small group of people due to the coronavirus outbreak.

After the funeral prayers, the body was taken by the family members to the Society Graveyard in PECHS for burial.

Editor-in-Chief Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who is under illegal detention by NAB, was also there for a day to attend his brother’s funeral prayers.

The death of Mir Javed-ur-Rahman was condoled by people from all walks of life.

Mir Javed ur Rahman and his legacy

Mir Javed ur Rahman had inherited from his father, Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, the twin qualities of being a fearless journalist and someone who would relentlessly pursue the truth.

Under his visionary leadership, the Jang Group became the leading media house in Pakistan, operating newspapers, magazines, and TV channels across the country.



The Jang Group, under his guidance, learned to stand up for the truth despite severe economic pressures exerted on it by several powerful individuals over the past few decades.

He instilled the culture of free expression and imprinted several important legacies on the heart of the organisation, chief of them being the value of service to the people.

Today, the secret to the success of the Jang Group lies in the professionalism of its journalists, analysts and opinion writers, who have followed in the footsteps of Mir Javed ur Rahman to fearlessly speak truth to power.