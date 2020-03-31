First drive-through coronavirus testing centre set up in Karachi

KARACHI: The first drive-through testing centre for coronavirus has been set up by the Sindh government here in the southern port city, provincial information minister Nasir Hussain Shah said in a video released on Tuesday.

"This is the latest step in the process started by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah since February 26," Shah said during a visit to the drive-through COVID-19 testing centre here in Karachi's Clifton area. Secretary Municipalities Roshan Ali Shaikh and Deputy Commissioner for the city's South District, Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, also accompanied him.

Set up as a collaboration between the municipalities and provincial health department, the centre offers a three-step method for testing potential patients of the novel coronavirus. If a person wishes to get tested, they should call the helpline at DC South's office, where they would be provided a time and code.

Testing at home

The drive-through testing centre has been set up to "help protect people, as well as the doctors, from possible COVID-19 infection", the information minister explained, adding that there was a high demand for tests.

He added that people wishing to get tested would also be asked about their travel history and symptoms. "They can also avail our other service for testing at home," he noted.

"If they're on a drive, they can go to the safest side, without meeting anyone, with real [aim] of social distancing, and can get tested here," he mentioned.

Shah added that a special X-ray machine was also installed in the drive-through testing centre. "Other [medical] suggestions would be offered as well," he said, referring to ailments similar to COVID-19.

"This is the first centre and we will set up more of them throughout Sindh," he added.