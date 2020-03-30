Govt should immediately provide protective gear to doctors, medics: PMA

KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Sunday demanded the government ensure the supply of protective gear for healthcare professionals throughout the country on an urgent basis.



The government should provide all doctors and medical professionals protective gear during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the PMA said in its statement.

The body added that due to an acute shortage at the hospitals, medics were facing challenges in treating their patients, especially in light of the risk of being infected by a potential coronavirus-positive individual. The government, it added, immediately needed to make sure that the doctors and medical professionals get protective equipment.

PMA Secretary-General Dr Qaisar Sajjad reiterated the request in the statement, adding that it was urgent to provide healthcare professionals the required gear so that there was no delay in their practice during the COVID-19 crisis.