Coronavirus outbreak: Confirmed cases in the country rise to 1,542

Pakistan on Sunday reported three new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country, taking the tally to 15.

According to Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheerul Islam, the patient was admitted to a local hospital two days ago with symptoms associated with Covid-19.

“The patient was with a preaching mission a week ago,” the commissioner said, adding that 10 others who were part of the gathering had been quarantined at a local hotel.

The other two deaths were reported from Sindh, in Karachi.

Minister of Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said the two Karachi deaths occurred late on March 28.

“We received the lab reports of both patients after they had passed away and we found out that the cause of death in both cases was pneumonia along with COVID-19,” she said.

The patients were 83 and 70 years old, the provincial health minister added.

More infections

Pakistan also reported more cases of infections in the country, taking the nationwide tally to 1,542.

Sindh reported 12 new cases on Sunday taking the tally to 881, while Punjab reported 13 new cases to take the provincial tally to 570.

Islamabad recorded four new cases to take the number of confirmed cases to 43 in the federal capital while Gilgit-Baltistan reported five more cases to take the region's tally to 116.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir also reported four new cases in the region taking the number of confirmed cases to six.

Meanwhile the number of confirmed cases in Balochistan stands at 138.