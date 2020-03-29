Boxer Amir Khan to donate Rs40 million to Pakistan for coronavirus relief

Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan has announced to donate Rs40 million to Pakistan to help fight the novel coronavirus.



Khan also offered to use his Islamabad boxing academy as a quarantine for the coronavirus patients.

Earlier, boxer Amir Khan had offered to give his 60,000 square foot four-story building to help people affected by the coronavirus in Britain.

The boxer took to Instagram and shared a photo with the same building at the back and wrote, “I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time.”

He added, “I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to help people affected by the coronavirus.”