Jennifer Aniston's ex Justin Theroux spotted out with lady girl amid coronavirus crisis

Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux reportedly stocked up on groceries with a female companion in New York City on Friday. The pair took extra precautions and donned protective masks and gloves.

The American actor was all business when he took to the desolate streets of Manhattan to pick up some needed supplies with a female companion by his side.



The 'Leftovers' star looked dashing, rocking army-green cargo pants and a black t-shirt under a fitted black bomber jacket.



He also wore a black beanie cap over his short dark hair and black shoes as he carried two bags stuffed with groceries.



His lady friend followed close to his side in black skinny jeans with a white t-shirt and a dark brown winter coat. Like Theroux, she also donned a beanie cap and sunglasses for the walk back.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston has been spending her in-door hours cleaning out her designer-filled clothing closet.



On Wednesday, the star shared an adorable video to his Instagram Stories of Kuma trying to join in as he did a series of push ups.