Prince Albert responds to rumours of him infecting Prince Charles with coronavirus

Soon after Clarence House confirmed that Prince Charles had contracted COVID-19, the entire world was sent in shock. However, many eagle-eyed royal observers simultaneously began assuming that it was Prince Albert who exposed Prince Charles to the virus.

The official statement read, “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

The reason why it was Prince Albert of Monaco, who was accused of being the carrier to the virus, was because they were both guests at a WaterAid event back in London on March 10.

During an interview with a French radio station, Prince Albert refuted this claim, noting that he and Prince Charles were not even seated next to each other at the time. He was quoted saying, “We greeted each other from afar, each of us on opposite ends of the table.”

“I was already there on the other side of the table, so we greeted each other from afar ... So I don’t think I can be accused of having contaminated him,” Prince Albert continued. “But there were a lot of people, not only around that table but also in the atrium of that convention center.”

Soon after his positive test results came in, Prince Albert explained his current health state stating, "My symptoms are flu-like, but it feels like a pretty mild case.”

"I’ve a slight fever, not really that bad. A little bit of a cough. I’d a runny nose the first few days, that was the first sign. I’ve felt a little stuffed up but that’s it."