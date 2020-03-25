Jackson Browne tests positive for coronavirus

Jackson Browne has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently recuperating at his Los Angeles home.

The Rock Hall of Fame inductee was suspicious that something was not right when he started feeling ill in recent weeks. “As soon as I had a small cough and a temperature, I tested [for COVID-19] ."



The 71-year-old musician was reported to have said: "My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that."

Jackson was not sure where he got it, but he suspected his recent trip to New York for the annual 'Love Rocks NYC benefit', which also featured Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Warren Haynes, Susan Tedeschi, and Derek Trucks, may have been the source.

“So many people that have it aren’t going to be tested,” he said. “They don’t have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on. That’s what younger readers need to understand: They need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody.”

Browne spoke with Rolling Stone about the pandemic, how he’s handling his time in quarantine, and what advice he has for others who aren’t taking it seriously.

"The prognosis for what to do once you test positive is pretty much the same as if you don’t test positive, which is to stay put. And stay self-quarantined. Don’t expose anybody. Don’t go anywhere. I quarantined immediately upon feeling sick. It was before the mandatory quarantine orders were issued, because you don’t know if you had it or not," he said.