Meera shares adorable photos as she celebrates Pakistan Day in Atlanta

Meera has shared endearing photos as she celebrated Pakistan Day with the Pakistani community in Atlanta, United States where she is attending a health awareness program.



The Baaji actress shared the photos on Instagram and captioned it “23rd March celebration #Atlanta Pakistani community.”

She further wrote, “meeting Pakistani #Atlanta community in America #Progressive Pakistan health awareness program film industry workshop panel meeting education based programs regarding Fundraising office opening”

Recently, Meera travelled to Atlanta, US to participate in an awareness health program and said “Flying to Atlanta #usa awareness health program.”

However, the actress said that prevention is better than cure and urged her fans to stay at home and don’t go outside without any reason amid the coronavirus outbreak.